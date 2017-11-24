Get Adobe Flash player
Published on Friday, 24 November 2017 07:25

black-fri-sub-sale

 

We couldn't resist offering a Black Friday through Cyber Monday deal (but hey, at least we didn't start on Thanksgiving Day).

Black Friday through Cyber Monday Subscription sale details:

 

 

Buy a one year subscription for yourself and we’ll give you a 6-month subscription for a friend or neighbor or any second address for free. Good for both print and e-editions.

Fill out subscription as normal on our website and we’ll e-mail you on Monday (November 27th) to arrange second subscription. You can also call us Monday and talk to a friendly, real human and we can set this up for you, 706-253-2457.

Questions This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson