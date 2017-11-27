Jasper Merchants trying to salvage New Year’s party

A shot from one of the downtown New Year's Eve celebrations hosted by the City of Japser.

The Jasper Merchants Association is working to salvage the New Year’s Eve celebration after the city council voted to not fund it at their last meeting. However, the volunteer group knows it won’t be easy to get the party started.

“It’s not a done deal,” said the merchant’s vice president Kirk Raffield. “I’m not going to say we are going to have one, but we will go before the council and petition them to let it occur.” Be sure to see our editorial this week, "Time is of the essence with New Year's Eve decision.

