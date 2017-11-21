State Troopers Encourage Safe Driving During Thanksgiving Holiday

Atlanta, GA—Thanksgiving is fast-approaching and the Georgia State Patrol is making final preparations for the Thanksgiving travel period. This year’s travel period is 102-hours long and begins at 6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 22, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 26.

In 2016, during a similar travel period, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 648 traffic crashes that resulted in 347 injuries, and 16 traffic fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations last year, troopers issued 10,652 citations and 15,207 warnings.

Thanksgiving is ordinarily one of the most hectic travel periods of the year, and state troopers are urging motorists to remain safety-minded as they travel throughout the state. “We take saving lives seriously and want to make holiday travel as safe as possible, so troopers will be on high visibility patrols keeping a close watch out for drivers not obeying the traffic laws,” said Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

If you know that you will be consuming alcohol, be responsible and designate a sober driver before the festivities begin. Driving under the influence is unacceptable. A driver that operates a vehicle impaired puts the lives of others on the road in danger. During last year’s holiday period, 292 arrests were made for driving under the influence.

“Each holiday travel period, troopers investigate wrecks that could have been preventable, had the drivers put safety first. So, please plan your Thanksgiving road trip carefully,” said Colonel McDonough. “Buckle up, allow ample time to reach your destination, be courteous to other drivers, obey the speed limit, and do not drive distracted,” he added.

The Thanksgiving holiday period is also an Operation C.A.R.E. holiday, where state law enforcement officers across the country join together for a concerted effort to encourage safe travel. The goal of Operation C.A.R.E., or Combined Accident Reduction Effort, is to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities on the nation’s roads by balancing high visibility enforcement with educational outreach.

The holiday traffic count will be updated throughout the holiday period on the Georgia Department of Public Safety Twitter page: https://twitter.com/ga_dps.