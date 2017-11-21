Dude, where’s my meth?

Sheriff’s Office / Photo

This stash of meth was found and turned in by an observant walker. The meth had been packaged in several smaller bags inside the ammo can before it was logged into evidence.

If anyone has lost 8.5 ounces of methamphetamine packed inside an ammunition can, they can claim it at the Pickens Sheriff’s office.

An observant dog-walker near the mountain bike trails under construction on Carns Mill Road spotted an ammunition can lying near the road on November 8. When he opened it, he found individual packages of white powder suspected to be methamphetamine.

He immediately drove to the sheriff’s office and turned the can over to a Pickens detective.

