Schools get their feasting on for Thanksgiving

Created on Tuesday, 21 November 2017 10:52 | Published on Tuesday, 21 November 2017 10:52 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

thanksgiving-at-hill-city

     At Hill City Elementary, the 5th grade safety patrol got festive for the Thanksgiving lunch held Friday, Nov. 17. Safety patrol students wore pilgrim and turkey hats while they helped out in the cafeteria during the busy afternoon, when parents were invited to join their students for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce. Students are pictured with Hill City Elementary Principal Jennifer Halko and a giant inflatable turkey that greeted visitors in the lobby. Schools are out this week in observance of the holiday. 

