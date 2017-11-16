Local reps. discuss house passage of tax bill

Collins Statement on House Passage of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

WASHINGTON—The House of Representatives today passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Vice Chair of the House Republican Conference, issued the following statement in response:

“This afternoon, the People’s House reaffirmed its confidence in American workers and families by passing comprehensive tax reform. The last three decades empowered the IRS to dig its tentacles deeper into the wallets of our neighbors, and we acted to reverse that trend today.

"Middle-class Americans and job creators deserve relief from burdensome taxes and the opportunity to pursue more of their ambitions on their terms. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act can deliver on both fronts on behalf of our nation’s families and future.”

Rep. Graves, House Pass Historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill

Plan will Put More Money in the Pockets of Hard-Working Families

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves’ (R-GA-14) today voted for and the House passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (H.R. 1), legislation to cut taxes for families and businesses and create more American jobs. After the vote, Rep. Graves issues the following statement:



“One reason the American people elected President Trump and a Republican Congress is to cut taxes and help businesses create more American jobs. Our bill throws out the old system and creates a simpler, flatter and fairer tax code.



“It will put more money in the pockets of hard-working Georgia families and make the annual tax filing process a lot easier. In fact, the House Ways and Means Committee predicts the typical family could file their taxes on a form the size of a postcard.



“Additionally, the bill promotes economic growth and private-sector job creation by slashing the corporate tax rate – currently the highest in the developed world – and cutting tax rates for small business income to the lowest levels since World War II.



“Our bill delivers relief for families and businesses, unleashes economic growth and private-sector job creation, and fulfills President Trump’s promise to the American people. I urge the Senate to act quickly so we can send a final tax reform bill to the president as soon as possible.”

The bill’s highlights include:

Reducing the number of tax brackets from seven to four





Nearly doubling the standard deduction from $6,350 to $12,000 for individuals and $12,700 to $24,000 for married couples





· Simplifying the tax code so most families can file their taxes on a form the size a postcard





Increasing the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $1,600





Modernizing the popular 529 educational savings benefit so it can be used for K-12 education expenses in addition to expenses related to higher education





Providing a new $300 tax credit for each parent and non-child dependent





Lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent





Reducing the tax rate for small businesses to a maximum of 25 percent

