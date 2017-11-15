Community Thanksgiving Nov. 21

By Ralph C. Barker

President Pickens County Ministerial Association

Each Thanksgiving week the Pickens County Ministerial Association (PCMA) holds a community-wide Thanksgiving service. This annual nondenominational service is open to everyone in the community. Please mark your calendar, tell your friends and family, and join us for this time of celebration and worship.

This year's service is scheduled for Tuesday evening, November 21st at 7 p.m. This special service will be held at Living Word Church located at 215 Pioneer Industrial Boulevard in Jasper. Pastor Tony Boyd of First Christian Church will bring the Thanksgiving message. Music will be supplied by the musical teams at Living Word Church and Mountain City Church.

Those who have attended these services in recent years will notice that the day of the week for this service has been changed from a Sunday evening to a Tuesday evening. The Sunday evening services posed a problem as it conflicted with other church services.

In light of this the PCMA changed it to the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to make it possible for everyone to attend and not have to miss their own church services. We have so much to be thankful for. This service will give us an opportunity as a community to come together and express our thankfulness to God.

The PCMA is an organization composed of local pastors from many different denominations and backgrounds. It is a group that works together to make our Pickens community a better place to live. Each pastor is also a Chaplain who serves at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.