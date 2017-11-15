Credit cards stolen from Jasper merchant in old school scam

According to authorities, credit cards were stolen from a downtown Jasper merchant during business hours and used to purchase gift cards from the local Walmart.

Lieutenant Matt Dawkins with the Jasper Police Department said a black male and black female recently entered the furniture consignment shop Revive Us Again located on Highway 53 and Mark Whitfield Street and “used the old technique where one distracts while the other snoops around to see what they can find,” Dawkins said.

While store owners Michael and Vickie White were pulled to outlying areas of the store personal belongings were stolen, including a wallet. The suspects attempted to purchase gift cards from the Jasper Walmart. The only information authorities have about the suspects at this point is that they were driving a white four-door car.

“We don’t know who they are,” Dawkins said. “This is still under investigation.”

Surveillance video is being reviewed.

Anyone who has information about the case can call the Jasper Police Department at 706-692-9110.