Elementary school scores plummet in latest statewide assessment

Results of the 2017 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) recently released by the Georgia Department of Education show gains at the middle and high school levels, but significant decreases at three of the four elementary schools in Pickens County.

The CCRPI is an annual assessment of Georgia schools and systems to determine if they are preparing students for college and career readiness. The scores are awarded on a 110-point scale and are based on a variety of indicators, the largest being the Georgia Milestones test administered to 3rd through 12th graders. Other indicators include student achievement, progress, state test scores, reading ability, attendance and graduation rates.

The state began using CCRPI scores in 2012.

In Pickens County, the district average went down about five points, from 78.3 to 73.5. Tate Elementary, Harmony Elementary, and Jasper Elementary schools saw big decreases over last year, which brought the elementary average down from 80.6 to 66.

