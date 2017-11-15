Four unique drug cases in past month

[Editor’s Note: The sheriff’s office asked us to delay reporting on particulars of these cases until now, so the drug task force agents could investigate connections, particularly involving the large meth trafficking case.]

Staff reports

A man traveling to Tennessee with a large amount of methamphetamine along Highway 515 made the mistake of poor driving in front of a sheriff’s deputy in October.

This was the first of two cases that developed recently from traffic stops. Deputies have also made cases against two students who they believe intended to sell marijuana at the high school campus.

Sheriff spokesman Kris Stancil said it was a lucky break that Lt. Chris Tucker spotted the motorist swerving into the other lane as he was passing through Pickens County. After Tucker pulled the driver over, one kilogram of methamphetamine was seized along with the vehicle.

