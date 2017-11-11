Jasper Council votes no to New Year’s party

Partying local for New Year’s Eve won’t be an option this year after Jasper City Council voted 3-2 against funding the annual celebration, which would have been its fifth year.

The vote came after a brief presentation from city employee Lonnie Waters, who heads up planning for the event. Waters told council the celebration would cost around $25,000, about what it had in years past. That price included fireworks, DJ, children’s activities, and city employee salaries.

