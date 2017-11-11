Sneve and Proctor win Jasper council seats; Green wins Nelson mayoral race

Anne Sneve easily cruised to a third term on the Jasper City Council Tuesday, defeating Ryan O’Dea 222 to 99.

Dr. Sonny Proctor won his first full term in a hotly contested race, defeating Doug Patterson 236 to 198.

Following the results, Sneve said she was honored to be returned by the voters for another term.

Proctor said that it had been a hard fought battle and “we raised some exciting issues that we can work on together.”

Patterson congratulated Proctor, saying simply that he had tried and had “enjoyed the experience.”

O’Dea congratulated the victors, saying that he will always be there if the city needs him.

In Nelson, Sylvia Green won the mayoral race over Mike Haviland 81 to 56.

In a special election for an unexpired term on the Nelson Council Kelsey Riehl won over Lamar Kellett.

In the regular race Chad Green and James Queen were the top two vote getters, winning seats.