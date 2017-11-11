Get Adobe Flash player
Outreach office opens for victims of domestic violence and sex assault

The North Georgia Mountain Crisis Network (NGMCN) will open an outreach office in Pickens County effective Monday, November 6. 

Margy Lohman, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Pickens, and their board of directors have agreed to collaborate with the Crisis Network to offer space in their building located at 1222-C East Church Street in Jasper. 

Initially, the Crisis Network office will be staffed on Mondays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offer services and resources to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Services include assistance with filing for Victim’s Compensation; Temporary Protective Orders (TPOs); referrals for counseling/therapy; support group; and more. 

Those in need of services can simply walk in during the hours of operation and receive assistance or call for a specific appointment. According to Mary Migliaro, executive director of the NGMCN, expanding the days and hours of operation is planned for the future to be based on the needs in Pickens County. For more information, call 706-632-8400.

