Senior school tax topic gets heated

Officials say more exemptions for seniors

means more taxes for the rest of us at forum

Chief Tax Appraiser Roy Dobbs responds to a question during a contentious meeting Monday on senior school taxes as Superintendent Carlton Wilson, center, and local Democratic Party Chairman David Robinson look on.

Seniors demanding more relief from school taxes were undaunted by claims that new exemptions would cause the tax rate to rise as much as 30 percent on all other taxpayers during a forum Monday.

They were similarly not persuaded by a photo of the 2017 Pickens High graduating class with Chief Tax Appraiser Roy Dobbs stating these are the real seniors who will change Pickens County, a riff on the group Seniors for Change, leading the effort to increase senior property tax exemptions.

