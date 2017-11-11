Utah murder suspect arrested at Cherokee hospital

Cherokee Sheriff Press Release. October 23, 2017 . The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office arrested Maria Elena Sullivan 26 years of age of Sandy, Utah on outstanding warrants on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 4:52pm.

A Cherokee Sheriff’s Office sergeant was at Northside Cherokee Hospital in Canton when he was notified by hospital staff that Sullivan had made some concerning statements to them. The sergeant checked Sullivan for warrants and was able to verify she had warrants for Murder, Child Abuse x3, and Endangerment of a Child. As Sullivan was being discharged from the hospital she was taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. She is in the custody of the Cherokee County ADC with zero bond.