Utah murder suspect arrested at Cherokee hospital

Created on Monday, 23 October 2017 09:36 | Published on Monday, 23 October 2017 09:36 | Written by Administrator

utah murder Sullivan

 

Cherokee Sheriff Press Release. October 23, 2017. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office arrested Maria Elena Sullivan 26 years of age of Sandy, Utah on outstanding warrants on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 4:52pm. 

    A Cherokee Sheriff’s Office sergeant was at Northside Cherokee Hospital in Canton when he was notified by hospital staff that Sullivan had made some concerning statements to them.  The sergeant checked Sullivan for warrants and was able to verify she had warrants for Murder, Child Abuse x3, and Endangerment of a Child.  As Sullivan was being discharged from the hospital she was taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.  She is in the custody of the Cherokee County ADC with zero bond. 

Gary
-5 #1 Gary 2017-10-23 10:02
Good work !
JUSTICE
-4 #2 JUSTICE 2017-10-25 07:49
Ha ha! She's both ugly and BUSTED! All around excellent job by hospital staff and police. Helps me sleep OK at night. Ha ha! Loser! (allegedly, of course).
