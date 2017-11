Bent Tree’s new GM Tom Fowler

Tom Fowler, a Pickens native, has been hired as the general manager of the Bent Tree community, a place where he worked more than 20 years ago on the golf course.

Fowler began working on the Bent Tree golf course while in high school during the late 1980s and later worked as the assistant pro there during the 1990s.

