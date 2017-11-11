Get Adobe Flash player
Jasper candidates sound off on growth, parks, and downtown

Created on Wednesday, 18 October 2017 10:30 | Published on Wednesday, 18 October 2017 10:30 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

jasper-candidate-forum

Jasper Council candidates (l-r) Doug Patterson, Dr. Sonny Proctor, Ryan O’Dea and Anne Sneve at Monday’s forum.

 

A Jasper City Council forum held Monday revealed that candidates have platforms that overlap in many areas, with issues like controlled growth, downtown revitalization, improved parks and recreation, more entertainment, job creation, and collaboration as top priorities. 

Two council seats are up for grabs. Incumbent Anne Sneve, who is running for a third term, faces challenger Ryan O’Dea, a 15-year resident of Pickens County. Incumbent Dr. Sonny Proctor, who is running for his first full term after filling one year of an unexpired term, is running against native Pickens County resident Doug Patterson. 

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early voting began Monday.  

 Approximately 60 people attended the event, hosted by the Pickens County Progress, with the tone being cordial from all candidates and members of the public who asked questions. 

The evening opened with two prepared questions asking candidates to discuss their background and briefly describe their platform. Across the board, they expressed a deep love of and loyalty to the Jasper community, which was described as tight-knit, safe, and supportive. Maintaining a small-town feel while attracting new business, industry, tourism and jobs emerged as a driving force behind all candidates’ reasoning for entering the race.  

         See full story in this week's print or online editions.  

 

 

Comments   

pinto colvig
-8 #1 pinto colvig 2017-10-19 02:33
For the last year I had no idea Sonny Proctor was on the council, and I'm a longtime Jasper resident, taxpayer, voter, etc. The fact he's only just now making an effort to be more visible now that his election is approaching speaks volumes
SaadSaak
+5 #2 SaadSaak 2017-10-19 11:45
Time to wake up Pinto. Did you also know that Jasper has a mayor and a city manager named 'this is my city - Johnny Weaver. The Mayor makes the decisions and the City Manager balances the checkbook. I think Sonny Proctor is tired of looking Johnny and has bigger ideas in his plan ning file.
Ron Swanson
-2 #3 Ron Swanson 2017-10-19 15:56
Big ideas + guv'mint = big brother. True conservatives want the smallest government possible. Not only do I believe we should have a single person as mayor and city manger. I believe he should also be the only employee of city government, except police and fire -- possibly 1 secretary. Talk about restricting government only give them 1 employee that will take care of government overreach. Why can't the mayor mow the park fields?
Sean McDonald
+7 #4 Sean McDonald 2017-10-19 21:07
Dear Angela Reinhardt and Pickens Progress, question regarding paragraph 2 lines 2 & 3 of this article.....why contribute to the continuing "us vs them" or "they're not from around here" narrative? This article and the Forum described is about the candidates' platforms NOT their birthplace; your mentioning of one candidate being "native" furthers the narrative that has held back our town. AN INDIVIDUAL'S BIRTHPLACE DOES NOT MEAN HE OR SHE CARES ANY MORE OR ANY LESS THAN THE INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS NOT BORN IN THE TOWN THEY HAVE AND CONTINUE TO HELP! Grow up, work to support Jtown, bring people together, and share facts that matter.
WE DO NOT CARE WHERE YOU WERE BORN, WE WANT PEOPLE THAT WILL HELP LEAD US INTO THE FUTURE
