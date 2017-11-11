Jasper candidates sound off on growth, parks, and downtown

Jasper Council candidates (l-r) Doug Patterson, Dr. Sonny Proctor, Ryan O’Dea and Anne Sneve at Monday’s forum.

A Jasper City Council forum held Monday revealed that candidates have platforms that overlap in many areas, with issues like controlled growth, downtown revitalization, improved parks and recreation, more entertainment, job creation, and collaboration as top priorities.

Two council seats are up for grabs. Incumbent Anne Sneve, who is running for a third term, faces challenger Ryan O’Dea, a 15-year resident of Pickens County. Incumbent Dr. Sonny Proctor, who is running for his first full term after filling one year of an unexpired term, is running against native Pickens County resident Doug Patterson.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early voting began Monday.

Approximately 60 people attended the event, hosted by the Pickens County Progress, with the tone being cordial from all candidates and members of the public who asked questions.

The evening opened with two prepared questions asking candidates to discuss their background and briefly describe their platform. Across the board, they expressed a deep love of and loyalty to the Jasper community, which was described as tight-knit, safe, and supportive. Maintaining a small-town feel while attracting new business, industry, tourism and jobs emerged as a driving force behind all candidates’ reasoning for entering the race.

