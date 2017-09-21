School board cuts taxes

Pickens County schools general fund. Revenue source comparison, FY01 to FY18. **FY17 & 18 figures based on budgeted revenue.

Following a vote to lower the millage rate by the school board earlier this month, the Progress sat down with Superintendent Carlton Wilson and school finance director Amy Smith.

This marks the largest rollback in the millage rate in seven years and the second straight year of cuts.

The tax rate for 2017 was approved at 15.66 mills, down from 15.98 last year and from 16.1 mills the four years prior.

In terms of local tax dollars (mostly from property taxes) the schools will budget to collect $21,416,418 for 2017, only slightly lower than the amount collected last year, but almost $900,000 lower than the amount collected 2012, when they budgeted for $22.3 million in local taxes.

