Ellijay festival gives glimpse into Tiny Homes

Tiny homes are a growing trend among designers and home buyers.

Tiny Home Mountain Festival

We were excited to learn about a new festival taking place in Ellijay September 23rd and 24th, the Tiny Home Mountain Festival. Like many tiny home festivals there will be tiny home models in the tiny home village but unlike other tiny house festivals this festival includes tiny homes on foundations. Each of the homes on foundations focuses on affordability and each one spotlights different building materials, exterior designs and energy efficiency options. Including a SIP built construction, White Cedar Log Cabin and a Steel House with unique rough sawn siding.

There will be tiny homes by Kelly's Tiny Home Builders, We Build Tiny, Trekker's Trailers, Moon Trailers, Evenings Start Tiny, United RV Centers and sheds by BackYard Outfitters. In addition there will be Local Wineries, Local Artisans, Great Country Music, a General Store Section, and a Free Kids Zone. Ellijay rocks will also have a booth for rock painting and Face Painting by Tiny Expressions Face Painting. IKEA , the festivals flagship sponsor will be at the festival to answer questions on designing interiors for living tiny and to share their unique organizational solutions. Jasper's own Coca Cola Bottling company has also joined the festival as a sponsor.

The music lineup includes Thomas Fountain, Motel Cowboys with Heather Rea, LeeAndrew Bray and No Middle Ground, The Panhandle Prophets. And in addition up and coming artists Austin Zachary and Connor Priest.

Guests can explore the “Net Zero Project” components which will be a “comfort based” off grid solution. It includes off grid tools such as a solar energy system that will support air conditioning, an NSF certified composting toilet, a water retention system that will allow construction in areas that cannot support a well and more. The steel foundation of the Net Zero house allows it to be built on previously unusable land. Representatives for the systems included in the Net Zero tiny house will be available at the festival to answer questions.

More details at www.tinyhomemountainfestival.com