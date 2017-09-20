Ball Ground takes first step to limit truck traffic downtown

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held for Boutique Unique which specializes in personalized merchandise. Seen cutting the ribbon in center are owners Teal and Wendell Sanders flanked by members of the Ball Ground Business and Community Association.

By Larry Cavender

Contibuting Writer

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on September 14th, the Ball Ground City Council approved a resolution in hopes eventually to remove portions of State Route 372 from the state highway system. The resolution asks the Cherokee County government to support the city in this effort, and is only the first step in the town's attempts to limit downtown truck traffic.

If Cherokee County agrees to support the measure, and Mayor Rick Roberts says indications are the county would offer their support, the next move would be to petition the Georgia Department

of Transportation to remove the portion of State Route 372 from the highway system from the traffic light at the intersection of Ball Ground Highway and A. W. Roberts Drive to the four-way stop about seven miles east of the town where 372 intersects with Highway 369.

It would be a cooperative effort between the city and the county, because removing the highway from the system would mean Ball Ground and Cherokee County would become responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the road.

For years, Ball Ground has been asking the DOT for help with the heavy traffic problem, and there are plans for a bypass highway to be constructed, but that project is not scheduled to begin for many years. Now that Ball Ground is experiencing an increase in visitors to the town, the excessive traffic, especially heavy trucks, poses a danger to pedestrians.

Mayor Roberts noted that the town's main street, which was only designated a state highway in 1973, was not originally intended as a major route for heavy truck traffic.

In other actions, the council considered an amendment to the Valley Overlay District, considered a special events policy, new ordinances dealing with waste, and the surplusing of several items including a one acre tract on Church Street. In old business, the council approved the application of an alcohol license for Locally Yours, located downtown, the annexation of property located at 475 Old Howell Bridge Road, and several ordinances mandated by the state dealing with water usage which were thoroughly discussed in the previous month's meeting.

In other Ball Ground News:

Ball Ground Garden Club - After taking their annual three-month summer break, the Garden Club was scheduled to resume their formal monthly meetings on Tuesday, September 12th. However, because of the predicted inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Irma, that meeting was postponed to Tuesday, September 19th.

Ball Ground Historical Society - The next scheduled meeting of the Historical Society is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26th, and their special guest will be the honorable Jackson Harris, Chief Justice of the Superior Court of the Blue Ridge Circuit, who will be discussing the history of his family's business, Harris Lumber Company. Harris's father, Harold, his uncle Lamar, and his grandfather T. L. Harris, founded the lumber company in the 1940's and it continued in operation until 2014.

The historical society meetings are held monthly on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p. m. in the council chambers of city hall, and the public is always cordially invited to attend.