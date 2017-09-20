Fire crews battle two blazes in past week

A county fireman goes head to head with a blaze that engulfed a home off Highway 108 in south Pickens. Just four days later crews fought a house fire at the top of Burnt Mountain. The family living in the home lost everything. Click here to find the GoFundMe account to help Pete Coker and family. This was the first of two fires in one week.

A massive house fire near the summit of Burnt Mountain could be seen for miles on Sunday, Sept.17.

“It was a big, hot fire,” said Pickens County Fire Marshal Curtis Clark.

A neighbor on Longview Road off Highway 136 near the Gilmer line, where the home was located, called the fire in at approximately 5 p.m. The home was engulfed in flames and smoke, and is considered a total loss.

The fire marshal said the cause is unknown at this time.

“We just don’t know. There’s nothing left to look at,” Clark said. “Everything is gone.”

The house was uninhabited, and had been for months according to neighbors. At the time of the interview Clark was tracking down the owners.

A neighbor told the Progress that the last occupants/owners had moved into assisted living months ago.

The fire was contained by 11 a.m. the next day, Monday, Sept. 18. Clark said crews were able to keep the fire from spreading into the heavily wooded area around the home. He called their firefighting strategy “defensive.”

“We were just dumping a lot of water on it,” he said, “and only the trees just around the house were burned. We are very thankful to Gilmer and Dawson counties, who assisted and supplied us with water. We are so fortunate to have Dawson [Station] 8 on Monument Road.”

This was the second fire local crews battled last week. A fire broke out at an Eaton Road mobile home on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The double wide was also considered a total loss.

According to Clark, at least one person was inside when the fire started but escaped with no serious injuries. The residents were renters and had no renter’s insurance. Clark said the fire broke out in a front room and was likely electrical.