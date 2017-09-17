Safety tips for downed power lines

Downed powerlines on Grandview Road Tueday morning.

Strong winds that blew through Pickens County last night, Monday, Sept. 11th and downed numerous trees and powerlines. Here are some safety tips from Georgia Power about what you should do if you see a downed powerline.

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume a downed power line is live and life-threatening. Keep children and pets away from downed lines. Do not attempt to remove a person or animal caught in power lines. Call 911 for help. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or any other object from a downed line. If you see a downed line, call your electric company or your police or fire department to have the downed line barricaded until it can be repaired. Warn others to stay away.

Never drive over a downed line or under a low-hanging line. Beware of downed lines touching a vehicle. Stay away from the vehicle and the line. If a power line hits your car while you're inside, stay put and wait for help. If the car catches fire, then jump clear without touching metal and the ground at the same time. Shuffle away keeping both feet on the ground.