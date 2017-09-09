Harvey Relief efforts in Jasper

Volunteers are collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims at Lee Newton Park in Jasper. Volunteers, headed by a group from Trinity Tabernacle, will be there today until noon taking donations and back every day but Sunday until the truck is full. They are hoping to expand hours if more volunteers to help load supplies come forward. "We want this to be a real community effort," said one of the volunteers Roger Jenkins.

Supplies needed include linens, clothing, school supplies, toys, bath products and more.

Judd Voyles, who organized the efforts said, "Stand in your yard and look at your house and imagine water all the way up to the roof, that's what those people out there are dealing with."

Voyles has made contacts with churches in the affected area that will distribute the donated items. He is providing the trailer and will drive the load out himself.