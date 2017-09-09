Friends of the Library Book Sale this week

94 N. Main Street, Jasper, GA - (706) 253-2457
The Friends of the Library Community Used Book Sale will be held September 7th, 8th and 9th at Chattahoochee Tech.
The members preview sale will be Thursday, September 7th from 4-6 p.m. If you aren’t already a member of the Friends of the Pickens Library, don’t worry - join at the door and get first pick of thousands of books! Become a member for just $15.
The public sale begins Friday, September 8th from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and continues on Saturday, Sept. 9th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Hardbacks are $2 and up, paperbacks are $1 and up, children’s books are .50 and up and all DVDs, VHS, and books on tape are $1.
Proceeds benefit the Pickens County Library. For more information visit: friendsofpickenslibrary.org or call 706-692-5411.