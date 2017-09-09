Jasper Merchants gear up for fall, winter events

Submitted by Paul Poore of JMA

As the end of 2017 approaches, the Jasper Merchants Association begins to shift into high gear to bring to Pickens County some of the biggest events on their calendar. Starting in September with the Community Open Market and going all the way into December to end with the 11th annual Night of Lights - Parade of Lights Christmas event.

The JMA begins their run of events on Saturday, September 16 with the rebranded Community Open Market that will start at 8 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. With over 40 vendors of all types already confirmed to participate in this event, it will be one of the largest we have had. In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled for the following Saturday. This event will take place with the help of local business owner Kathe Hall of Green Acres 515. The Community Open Market will take place at 35 Hidden Creek Road in the vacant

lot located in front of the Hidden Creek Shopping Plaza. 35 Hidden Creek Road is located on Hwy. 515 and is approximately a quarter of a mile north of the red light at Philadelphia Road. Look for the event banners on Hwy. 515 just before you need to turn onto Hidden Creek Road.

This event is free to be a vendor and there are no gate fees to come and shop. Vendor spots are still available and the Community Open Market allows you to set up and sell anything and everything, as long as you own it and it is legal to sell. You can sell any household items, garden, automotive, plants and vegetables, arts and crafts, farm animals, do a pet adoption, raise money for your charity or organization, independent dealers (Avon, Pampered Chef, Scentsy), and if you want to sell food or own a food truck you are invited to come out and join the event. To reserve your vendor spot, make sure to call (706) 253-2529 by Tuesday, September 12.

The 6th annual BOO-WHO? scarecrow contest kicks off on Saturday, September 30 starting at 2 p.m. with those who have entered bringing their scarecrows to Downtown Jasper and setting them up for the month of October. Those who are entering the contest this year need to submit their application and $10 per scarecrow fee no later than Monday, September 25. This year we have divided the contest into categories; one will be businesses and the other will be groups, churches, schools and organizations.

The JMA has joined with the Pickens County Chamber of Commerce to expand on the 37th annual Georgia Marble Festival by bringing more entertainment and vendors to Main Street in Downtown Jasper during the Marble Festival weekend. On Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Georgia Marble Festival’s Main Street Experience will have a different group of vendors from those that will be inside the gates at Lee Newton Park set up along N. Main Street and at the Pickens County Courthouse. There will be live music during the day with the weekend’s live entertainment to be hosted by Dwight Barnett. On Sunday, October 8 from 12 to 6 p.m., the activities will continue on N. Main Street in Downtown Jasper. There will be a trolley service that will carry people back and forth and it will travel between the Georgia Marble Festival inside Lee Newton Park and the Main Street Experience in Downtown Jasper. Those wishing to be a part of the Georgia Marble Festival main event at Lee Newton Park in Jasper should contact the Pickens County Chamber of Commerce at (706) 692-5600.

The 3rd annual Zombie Walk Jasper event will take place on Saturday, October 14 with those wanting to chase after the zombie apocalypse vehicle meeting at N. Main Street in front of the Pickens County Courthouse starting at 6 p.m. The walkers will stumble down Stegall Drive to the entrance at Lee Newton Park. Once inside the park, there will be vendors and other activities happening as well as a Zombie Costume contest for the following categories. Best Male Zombie (over 16), Best Female Zombie (over 16), Best Kid Zombie (under 16), and Best Family or Group Zombies. There will be ribbons for the top 3 in each category and an awesome prize for those taking 1st place. This year’s movie for the event will be “Beauty and the Beast (2017)” and will be shown at sundown around 7:10 p.m.

The 2nd annual Trunk or Treat Car Show featuring the vehicles from the North Georgia Gear Heads will be held on Saturday, October 28, with the event starting at 7 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza in Jasper.

Trick or Treat on Main Street will be on Tuesday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Jasper. The last event of the fall season will be the Main Street Mania that will be held on Saturday, November 4 downtown from 4 to 8 p.m. Mountain City Auto Parts NAPA is the sponsor of the night’s entertainment. Those performing at this event will be James Bale, Cortez Garza, Brooke Serrano, and the main performer; Tim Moore. The car cruise-in will feature cars from the Georgia Z Club and the Fairlady Alliance of Atlanta.

The final event of the 2017 season will be the 11th Annual Night of Lights – Parade on Saturday, December 2 on N. Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m. Parade begins promptly at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Candyland” and those participating in the parade are encouraged to decorate their entry in the parade with this year’s theme. Kids are encouraged to come out and visit with Santa Claus and have their pictures taken with him in front of the Pickens County Courthouse. There will be live music and entertainment on the stage in front of the Pickens County Courthouse. Entry fee for the Parade of Lights is $10 and needs to accompany the parade application and be received by November 24.

Contact the JMA at the following ways. Visit www.jasperjma.com or visit us on Facebook. Call our event hotline number at (706) 426-1968 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.