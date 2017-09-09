Get Adobe Flash player
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Most Read Stories

FacebookTwitterRSS Feed
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

What are People Saying?

«
<
September 2017
>
»
S M T W T F S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

End of the road for triple-wide

Created on Wednesday, 30 August 2017 09:37 | Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2017 09:37 | Written by Dan Pool

airport-trailer-demolished

County crews demolish a triple-wide trailer at the county airport  Tuesday — the conclusion of a saga that began at Roper Park months ago. The triple-wide previously served as the home of the Boys & Girls Club for the county and sat in the park. When the club built their permanent facility, the county was initially going to have the trailer hauled away as scrap, but there was some thought it could be used as a temporary base for the airport.

After arrival at the airport, however, it was determined that delays in the move had let too much rain seep into the structure and it was really not fit for use.

Commission Chair Rob Jones noted that the endeavor didn’t cost taxpayers much as the trailer had original been headed to the landfill and ultimately that’s where it will end up. He said they had to move it anyway and wanted it gone in time for spring sports at the park. It just stayed at the airport while a determination of its condition was made..

Comments   

AuntieAidTedCruz
-2 #1 AuntieAidTedCruz 2017-08-31 13:42
There you go, tear that thing up…no recycling for highest potential use here. Who needs shelter, storage, or an assembly place, anywhere, from here to the other side of Texas. Right? NO, wait..Breaking News…but wait, no federal aid---they was again' zoning laws. No, wait, these homeless folks may be GOP Trumpsters.

Did Pickens County taxpayers actually pay to destroy this movable, re-usable structure? Bet the scrap metal (lowest use) didn't pay the dump fee to landfill the torn up leftovers. Didn't even cut out the windows? Boys with their toys, others having to pay to clean up after them. Shameful. Sealed bids in the days of the Interweb are really easy way to sell things. Shameful.
Quote
Spare me
+2 #2 Spare me 2017-09-01 15:43
Quoting AuntieAidTedCruz:
There you go, tear that thing up…no recycling for highest potential use here. Who needs shelter, storage, or an assembly place, anywhere, from here to the other side of Texas. Right? NO, wait..Breaking News…but wait, no federal aid---they was again' zoning laws. No, wait, these homeless folks may be GOP Trumpsters.

Did Pickens County taxpayers actually pay to destroy this movable, re-usable structure? Bet the scrap metal (lowest use) didn't pay the dump fee to landfill the torn up leftovers. Didn't even cut out the windows? Boys with their toys, others having to pay to clean up after them. Shameful. Sealed bids in the days of the Interweb are really easy way to sell things. Shameful.



Since you're so smart and civic minded, why didn't you step up and get involved before now? It's not like this hasn't been publicized for months. Typical blowhard, just like to sit and constantly complain. Then again, it's not just you, you've got a lot of company. I still can't figure out why all you benevolent Mensa-type folks don't get together as a group and save us poor country folk from ourselves.
Quote
Lee
0 #3 Lee 2017-09-02 13:59
When that building was over at Roper park it had a nice trussed roof. When it was transported over to the airport the protective roof disappeared. No wonder there was water seeping into the structure. Who has the trussed roof?
Quote
Trussed Up by Trash
-2 #4 Trussed Up by Trash 2017-09-03 22:46
Good question, Lee. Them anti-Mensa 'quick to call a comment blowhard types' (what a job they have) can probably tell the taxpayers of the county just who got 'em a new truss roof on their chop shop/cookin' lab shed out back.

Seriously, is any of this progress? Why would a government even buy or build anything as transient and fast-depreciati ng and high energy cost as a trailer, for anything? Any honest trailer buyer know they depreciate as fast as a new SUV. IS there no thought about value, life cycle costs, fitness for intended purpose? Sad.
Quote
Spare me
+1 #5 Spare me 2017-09-06 14:00
Quoting Trussed Up by Trash:
Good question, Lee. Them anti-Mensa 'quick to call a comment blowhard types' (what a job they have) can probably tell the taxpayers of the county just who got 'em a new truss roof on their chop shop/cookin' lab shed out back.

Seriously, is any of this progress? Why would a government even buy or build anything as transient and fast-depreciating and high energy cost as a trailer, for anything? Any honest trailer buyer know they depreciate as fast as a new SUV. IS there no thought about value, life cycle costs, fitness for intended purpose? Sad.


So now your theory is that someone sold or gave the roof on this p.o.s. to someone for a meth lab? Sounds like you may have hit the pipe a time or two yourself. I have no idea what condition the roof was in, but that entire structure looked pretty rough to me.

As far as who made the decision to buy it, I don't know about that either, but my guess is that it was less expensive than building, so given that all you goobers who claim to have the taxpayers best interests at heart were satisfied with a cheaper (albeit shorter term) solution.

My point is simply that there a lot of folks who post here who seem to know all the answers, regardless of the question(s), and I just wonder whether or not any of you do anything other than b***h and moan on here.

If you hate it here so much, think all our elected officials are crooks (or worse), and believe the population (other than yourselves) is ignorant, why on earth do you stay? And if you're going to stay, why not try doing something constructive to help? I know why - that would actually take some effort, and it's far easier to post on message boards.
Quote

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson