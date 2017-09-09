End of the road for triple-wide

94 N. Main Street, Jasper, GA - (706) 253-2457
County crews demolish a triple-wide trailer at the county airport Tuesday — the conclusion of a saga that began at Roper Park months ago. The triple-wide previously served as the home of the Boys & Girls Club for the county and sat in the park. When the club built their permanent facility, the county was initially going to have the trailer hauled away as scrap, but there was some thought it could be used as a temporary base for the airport.
After arrival at the airport, however, it was determined that delays in the move had let too much rain seep into the structure and it was really not fit for use.
Commission Chair Rob Jones noted that the endeavor didn’t cost taxpayers much as the trailer had original been headed to the landfill and ultimately that’s where it will end up. He said they had to move it anyway and wanted it gone in time for spring sports at the park. It just stayed at the airport while a determination of its condition was made..
Did Pickens County taxpayers actually pay to destroy this movable, re-usable structure? Bet the scrap metal (lowest use) didn't pay the dump fee to landfill the torn up leftovers. Didn't even cut out the windows? Boys with their toys, others having to pay to clean up after them. Shameful. Sealed bids in the days of the Interweb are really easy way to sell things. Shameful.
Since you're so smart and civic minded, why didn't you step up and get involved before now? It's not like this hasn't been publicized for months. Typical blowhard, just like to sit and constantly complain. Then again, it's not just you, you've got a lot of company. I still can't figure out why all you benevolent Mensa-type folks don't get together as a group and save us poor country folk from ourselves.
Seriously, is any of this progress? Why would a government even buy or build anything as transient and fast-depreciati ng and high energy cost as a trailer, for anything? Any honest trailer buyer know they depreciate as fast as a new SUV. IS there no thought about value, life cycle costs, fitness for intended purpose? Sad.
So now your theory is that someone sold or gave the roof on this p.o.s. to someone for a meth lab? Sounds like you may have hit the pipe a time or two yourself. I have no idea what condition the roof was in, but that entire structure looked pretty rough to me.
As far as who made the decision to buy it, I don't know about that either, but my guess is that it was less expensive than building, so given that all you goobers who claim to have the taxpayers best interests at heart were satisfied with a cheaper (albeit shorter term) solution.
My point is simply that there a lot of folks who post here who seem to know all the answers, regardless of the question(s), and I just wonder whether or not any of you do anything other than b***h and moan on here.
If you hate it here so much, think all our elected officials are crooks (or worse), and believe the population (other than yourselves) is ignorant, why on earth do you stay? And if you're going to stay, why not try doing something constructive to help? I know why - that would actually take some effort, and it's far easier to post on message boards.