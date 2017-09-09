County breaks ground on Moss fire station

At the August 18 ground breaking ceremony Commissioner Rob Jones said construction on the Moss fire station #12 will be on the fast track, likely in six to eight weeks.

The property is located on Carlan Road, between Roper Road and White Pine Crossover in west Pickens.

Pickens County Fire Chief Sloan Elrod said that residents in the area should not expect their ISO rating to go down immediately, and that it usually takes about a year before the station runs enough calls to get an ISO inspection.

Jones said the building will be big enough to house fire trucks and an ambulance.

Plans are in the works to build tornado shelters on the property with federal grants.