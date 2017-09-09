Get Adobe Flash player
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Most Read Stories

FacebookTwitterRSS Feed
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

What are People Saying?

«
<
September 2017
>
»
S M T W T F S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

County breaks ground on Moss fire station

Created on Wednesday, 23 August 2017 10:03 | Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2017 10:03 | Written by Administrator

moss-fire-station-groundbreaking

       At the August 18 ground breaking ceremony Commissioner Rob Jones said construction on the Moss fire station #12 will be on the fast track, likely in six to eight weeks. 

The  property is located on Carlan Road, between Roper Road and White Pine Crossover in west Pickens. 

Pickens County Fire Chief Sloan Elrod said that residents in the area should not expect their ISO rating to go down immediately, and that it usually takes about a year before the station runs enough calls to get an ISO inspection. 

Jones said the building will be big enough to house fire trucks and an ambulance. 

Plans are in the works to build tornado shelters on the property with federal grants.

 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson