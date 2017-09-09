Get Adobe Flash player
Update on city election candidates

Created on Wednesday, 16 August 2017 11:48 | Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2017 11:48 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

Candidates who have qualified for city elections

voting-pin

 

 The following is a list of canditates that had qualified by noon on Friday, Aug. 25. Qualification for Talking Rock ended Thursday, Aug. 24. Qualification for Jasper and Nelson will end at 4:30 today. 

 

 From Election's office - 

 Jasper City Council (2 Seats)

 

Ryan O’Dea

Anne Sneve – Incumbent

 

Doug Patterson

Sonny Proctor - Incumbent

 

 

Nelson Mayor

 Mike Haviland

Sylvia Green

 

Nelson Council (Special)

 Lamar Kellett

 

Nelson Council (2 Seats)

 

 James Queen – Incumbent

 

Chad Green 

 

Talking Rock Town Council (3 Seats)

 

Post 1

Andrea Watson

 

Post 2

Cheryl Sams - Incumbent

 

Post 4

Donald Miller

 

 

Original story on qualifying and what's up for grabs.

 

The cities of Jasper, Nelson and Talking Rock all have council seats, and one mayoral seat, up for election this year, with qualifying to begin on August 21, 2017.   

These cities will hold a general election and one special election on November 7th to fill these seats. 

In the city of Jasper councilmembers Anne Sneve and Sonny Proctor are up for re-election. Qualifying costs $35.  

In Nelson, Mayor Larry Ray is up for reelection and councilmembers James Queen and Kelsey Riehl also have terms that will expire at the end of the year. The council seat for Tina Monaghan’s unexpired term is also up for grabs. Monaghan left her position as

city councilmember to work as Nelson’s city clerk. Qualifying costs $25. 

In Talking Rock councilmembers Terri Jordan, Cheryl Sams and Espey Smith are up for reelection. Qualifying is a bargain at just $1.

Candidates in all races must qualify at the Pickens County Elections & Registration Office at 83 Pioneer Road in Jasper. Qualifying in Jasper and Nelson runs from Monday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 25. In Talking Rock qualifying runs from Monday, Aug. 21 through Thursday, Aug. 24. The elections office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those days (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). 

Advanced voting will take place at the elections office from October 16 through November 3, 2017. The election will take place on November 7 at regular polling places.

