Pickens caught in middle of latest growth trends

Wednesday, 16 August 2017 | Written by Dan Pool

growth

Areas in Georgia that are doing well now are projected to keep doing well and areas that are struggling will continue to lose job opportunities and population in the next decade, according to the speaker at last week’s Chamber of Commerce breakfast at Chattahoochee Technical College.

Pickens County is better-off than the counties who are struggling but not projected to see the robust growth that will mainly remain in metro-Atlanta and the surrounding counties.

       See full story in this week's print or online editions

Resident
-6 #1 Resident 2017-08-16 12:00
Gee ! What a surprise !

Ghost of Sam Tate
+4 #2 Ghost of Sam Tate 2017-08-17 11:13
Growth is needed, but it must be controlled, with a bit of QUALITY and stewardship. When places like Dahlonega, Adairsville, Ball Ground and Blue Ridge are eating OUR LUNCH, we got some serious work to do, with new faces, sense of urgency and a priority list. The revolving cast of characters need to be headed off to the sunset. WE ARE NOT AND CANNOT AFFORD TO BE A RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
Ghost of Sam Tate
0 #3 Ghost of Sam Tate 2017-08-22 19:10
Take the eclipse, Town to the SOUTH of us AND NORTH OF US packed it in. I am more concerned about the towns south of us that had a less of eclipse than Jasper, did a bang up job offering events. While we're pushing bad events that hold no value on a poorly landscaped area at the local hospital. . Yesterday, saw a few folks from Cobb, DeKalb, Mississippi wanting to and wound up very disappointed on the lack of opportunities locally.
