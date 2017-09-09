Pickens caught in middle of latest growth trends

Areas in Georgia that are doing well now are projected to keep doing well and areas that are struggling will continue to lose job opportunities and population in the next decade, according to the speaker at last week’s Chamber of Commerce breakfast at Chattahoochee Technical College.

Pickens County is better-off than the counties who are struggling but not projected to see the robust growth that will mainly remain in metro-Atlanta and the surrounding counties.

