Veterans memorial coming to Lee Newton Park

Fundraising efforts underway for Veterans Memorial - Ray Smith, the general manager of the Pickens County Veterans Memorial, accepts a donation from Parish Lowrie of Parish Lowrie State Farm. With them are (L-r) Wayne Poore, veteran of the year for Pickens County; Nancy Allen, employee of the local State Farm office, Ray Smith, Parish Lowrie and Gary Bledsoe, chair of the Bricks of Honor campaign. Smith said, “Fund raising is off to a great start and we expect to begin construction in the next few months with completion by Veterans Day, November 11, 2017. The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be at the new memorial.”

Lee Newton Park will soon become home to the Pickens County Veteran’s Memorial Park. Located in the southwest corner of the park, and designed in the shape of a pentagon, five marble monuments representing each branch of the U.S. military will surround a United States flag. Marble benches,

located outside the pentagon, will complete the memorial. The City of Jasper and Pickens County will provide excavation and maintenance for the project.

Bricks of honor will be located alongside the walkways honoring those who serve our country in the military: past, present and future. These 4 x 8 bricks are available for a tax deductible donation of $125 and will be engraved to personalize them.

Local veterans, including members of the American Legion, Marine Corps league, and the Disabled American Veterans group have been working on this project for the past few months. Several members of the group are also members of the North Georgia Veterans of Big Canoe.

The idea for the project was initially conceived by Wayne Poore, recently named “Veteran of the Year” for Pickens County. The current General Manager for the project is Mr. Ray Smith, a resident of Jasper. Smith is immediate Past Commander of the American Legion and a member of the NGVA.

Plans are to have the project completed by Veteran’s Day 2017. For more information on the project or to obtain your brick for you or a veteran family member, please visit our web site at www.pickensvetmemorial.com, visit our Facebook page or send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You may also contact Ray Smith, Project Manager at 706-253-0501.