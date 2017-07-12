Get Adobe Flash player
July 2017
Assisted living complex to have big impact on Ingles/ Post Office area

Created on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 10:04 | Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 10:04 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

leslie and larry hunter of J.L. Hunter surveying

Damon Howell / Photo

Leslie and Larry Hunter of John L. Hunter survey the 41 acres of land behind Ingles that has sat empty for years.

 

If the rain will ever slack off, construction on Windsor Lodge - a 45,000-square foot assisted living facility - is slated to begin immediately. 

“These things are so dependent on the weather, and if it cooperates you can zoom ahead,” said Dianne Weston, future executive director of Windsor Lodge, which will be located off Sammy McGhee Boulevard across from the Jasper Post Office. “Once we can get going, construction will take about nine to 10 months. We anticipate an April or May opening.”

See full story including details about the facility in this week's print or online editions. 

