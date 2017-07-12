Get Adobe Flash player
July 2017
Jasper Police make felony stop

Created on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 09:32 | Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 09:32 | Written by Administrator

felony arrest

       Damon Howell / Photo A felony stop is an action-packed event, with firearms and tasers pulled as standard protocol. Here, the white truck had been reported stolen from Dawson County. See video at pickensprogress.com.  CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL VIDEO. 

 

        Two Jasper Police officers made a felony stop on a vehicle reported stolen Thursday, July 6th in front of Deb’s Bakery in Jasper.

      The white truck was reported stolen in Dawson County and had been tracked by a GPS device in it to Jasper. Jasper officers spotted it running the red light at E. Church Street and Burnt Mountain Road.

Sgt. Matt Dawkins with the Jasper police said the officers followed standard “felony stop”

procedures, with firearms drawn when approaching. “With a stolen vehicle officers don’t know who stole it, why they stole or any of the background,” he said. He said officers always show caution in this type of stop for everyone’s safety.

     It turned out, however, the owner of the vehicle later that day decided not to press charges against the driver. “You’d be amazed at how often that happens,” said Dawkins.

The driver from Cave Springs was still charged with traffic offenses for running the red light.

