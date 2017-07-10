Murder, suicide in Waleska

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Press Release - Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 8:26am to conduct a welfare check at a residence off of Clay Wade Drive in Waleska, Ga. When deputies arrived at the residence they located a deceased female, Laura Pearson 43 years of age of Waleska, in the living room of the home. After continuing to search the residence a deceased male, Shawn Porter 49 years of age of

Waleska, was located in a rear bedroom of the home. Both parties appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. After further investigation it was determined that Pearson shot and killed Porter in the rear bedroom. Pearson then shot herself in the living room area of the home, Porter and Pearson had been in a relationship for approximately one year. A motive in the case has not yet been determined.