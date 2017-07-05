Hot Biscuit 5K July 15th

By Sheri Crowe

The annual Hot Biscuit Race 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held rain or shine on Saturday, July 15 beginning on Old Federal Road north of downtown Jasper and running a route that includes Hood Road, Pioneer Road and others in that area. The fun run, which is excellent for kids, is from the staging location toward the Woodbridge Inn and back.

This annual event is co-sponsored by Jasper Chapter #479 Order of the Eastern Star and Pickens Star Lodge #220 Free and Accepted Masons. Proceeds from the event assist with community charitable acts that both organizations support such as the annual Christmas benevolence assistance program.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at Pickens Star Lodge Hall located at 193 Old Federal Road. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the 1 mile fun run is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. After the race, all runners will be treated to hot biscuits including jellies, jams and fresh fruit with plenty of fluids.

Pre-registration postmarked by July 5 offers a guaranteed t-shirt and saves $2 for an entry fee of $18 per runner. The day of the race registration fee will be $20 and t-shirts given as long as they last.

For those who would like to help out by making a donation can be a ghost runner and receive a t-shirt for $18 by completing the registration form writing in ghost runner and mailing before July 5. T-shirts would be available for pick-up the morning of the race.

The top three runners in the 15 age groups for female and male will be awarded with a plaque and all runners entered in for door prizes.