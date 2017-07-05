Five county job fair July 13

Pickens County American Legion Post 149 and the Georgia Dept. of Labor will be hosting a 4 hour job and resource expo from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday, 13 July at the Chattahoochee Tech located at 100 Campus Drive, Jasper.

Employers from Cobb, Cherokee, Bartow, Gilmer and Pickens Counties will be present to interview those expressing interest on site. If you are unemployed, underemployed, looking for a new career, or currently transitioning from veteran status to civilian workplace, possible solutions in your job status are awaiting you.

In addition to prospective employers, there will be numerous organizations available to provide valuable resources to help you find your full potential. These include Ga. Dept. of Labor, Ga. Bar Association with legal assistance, Ga. Veteran Services, and representatives from Chattahoochee Technical College, Reinhardt College and Georgia Highlands with info on educational options for career enhancement.

For more information, contact Bob Reitz, Legion Post 149 Service Officer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .