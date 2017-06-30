Arrests made in Canton shootings

See original story

Canton Police Department Press Release

Police Detectives have arrested and charged a Mr. Jeremy Ulysses Zellous age: 29 of Marietta, GA., with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, False Statements and tampering with evidence as a result of this investigation.

Other persons arrested during the inquiry are a Mr. Brody Samples age: 23 of Ball Ground, GA., who has been charged with Violation of Bond through Pickens County and a Mr. Joe Goldback age: 35 of Jasper, GA., who has been charged with Obstruction of an Officer.

Facts surrounding the case:

We know this was not a random shooting because the individuals involved knew each other.

The shooting occurred after a confrontation involving two (2) opposing groups.

Was this drug related? Was this gang related? We are still working to answer these questions before we can relay the exact motive in this crime.

This is an extremely complex investigation with multiple people involved. Detectives continue to work to identify individuals who fired weapons during the incident.

Are the individuals arrested persons of interest in this case? Yes

Crime Scene Investigators collected over seventy (70) rounds that were fired the night of the crime.

Additional arrests are imminent in this investigation.

Officers will continue to extra patrol and maintain a committed presence in the area of Crisler St. in an effort to ensure the safety and security of the neighborhood’s residents and those who attend the three (3) churches in the community.

Again, the Police Department asks anyone who knows anything about this double homicide to call 911 or call the agency main number at 770-720-4883.

This continues to be an active investigation and more information / updates will be released when available.