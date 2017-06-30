Man loses leg in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Driver arrested for fleeing scene

A “man’s man” - Craig Wooten before the crash that took his leg.

Texting from ICU at Grady Hospital, Kim Fitts said the only reason her father is alive is because of Good Samaritans who kept him from bleeding out on the side of the road.

“He lost his leg six inches above the knee. It’s a hard time, but he's alive so I'll take that,” Fitts said. “If it hadn't been for the nurse that lived [near] the scene, the surgeon said he would have died 100% for sure. We are thankful.”

See full story in this week's print or online editions.