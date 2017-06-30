Get Adobe Flash player
June 2017
Man loses leg in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Created on Wednesday, 28 June 2017 10:30 | Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2017 10:30 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

Driver arrested for fleeing scene

HitnRun2

A “man’s man” - Craig Wooten before the crash that took his leg.

Texting from ICU at Grady Hospital, Kim Fitts said the only reason her father is alive is because of Good Samaritans who kept him from bleeding out on the side of the road.

“He lost his leg six inches above the knee. It’s a hard time, but he's alive so I'll take that,” Fitts said. “If it hadn't been for the nurse that lived [near] the scene, the surgeon said he would have died 100% for sure. We are thankful.”

Comments   

idiot drivers
-10 #1 idiot drivers 2017-06-29 07:49
Geez, where would we all be without these teen drivers running amuck on our roads? These prople don't care about anything but themselves, their criminal friends and girlfriends, their beer and their cigarettes. Oh well, at least the one that almost killed this man'll be off to prison soon. To him I say HA HA HA HA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHA, you friggin idiot! Oh, to the injured man, find a personal injury attorney and sue that bastard for millions of dollars. He probably didn't even have insurance, but get a judgment against him anyway. NO MERCY! Fellow commenters, spare me the pity on the teenie criminal speech. The speech where you say this is someone's boy, he don't know any better and deserves our forgiveness, blah, blah, blah. Nonsense!
pinto colvig
-34 #2 pinto colvig 2017-06-30 01:18
[Comment Deleted]
Josh
+15 #3 Josh 2017-06-30 09:00
Hello pinto colvig my name is josh I am the grandson of said man that does not have a leg to stand on. Let's meet somewhere so we can discuss why you're wrong:) give me a call 770-894-7542 thank you have a blessed day.
Livid citizen
+6 #4 Livid citizen 2017-06-30 09:11
To Pinto Colvig:
I am completely disgusted by you as a human. The victim of this hit and run almost lost his life and his life is forever changed. You are a heartless, malicious and monstrous person. My God Have Mercy on your soul.
Tax Cuts for Rich
-8 #5 Tax Cuts for Rich 2017-06-30 09:49
The GOP just won't give up on Trump's efforts to destroy medical care affordability so the rich can have more tax cuts.

When the Trump Ryan McConnell tax cut bill ends Medicare and Medicaid as they have been known, will all these who hate the poor, disabled and elderly be happy then? What a world they want us to live in. Needless suffering. Medical bankruptcy. Diminished potential.

Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield gave the Georgia Insurance Commissioner and Georgia Governor a half million dollars (to not expand Medicaid) by way of their GOP PAC. This kept 650,000 people in Georgia from having access to medical care. These politicians supported Trump over you.

Today, Anthem BC/BS tells us they won't be paying for policy holder's visits to the ER unless they decide the visit meets their new criteria...

Good luck to this gentleman. Life will be different in a nation where the President and his followers openly mock the disabled. What has America become?
