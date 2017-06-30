Get Adobe Flash player
June 2017
Auditors: Pickens has ‘very low debt’

Wednesday, 21 June 2017 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

       county-seal

        An audit of the Pickens County FY 2016 budget shows increasing cash reserves and low debt compared to other counties of similar size.

         The audit, performed by Bates, Carter & Associates, also shows five negative findings that required action by county leaders.     

In a presentation to county commissioners, Beth Grimes, audit partner with the firm, discussed a summary of their findings. Grimes applauded the county for improving its financial position over the last few years. 

     See full story in this week's print or online editions. 

