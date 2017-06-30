Auditors: Pickens has ‘very low debt’

An audit of the Pickens County FY 2016 budget shows increasing cash reserves and low debt compared to other counties of similar size.

The audit, performed by Bates, Carter & Associates, also shows five negative findings that required action by county leaders.

In a presentation to county commissioners, Beth Grimes, audit partner with the firm, discussed a summary of their findings. Grimes applauded the county for improving its financial position over the last few years.

