Lions Club gears up for Independence Day: Fair comes to town June 30th

C.C. Morgan to headline entertainment

The Jasper Lion’s Club is in full swing preparing for their annual Fourth of July celebration, which kicks off with a carnival the Friday before the Fourth.

“It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it,” said Lion Eloise Lindsey. “All the proceeds from this event the Lions use to go toward our Fil-A-Stocking program and other projects we have. The kids always really look forward to it, and for some kids who can’t go to Six Flags or Disney this is a highlight of the year.”

The event will feature all the family favorites – carnival rides, food and craft vendors, and on the day of the Fourth a

morning parade, a full entertainment lineup and the popular fireworks celebration that evening.

Peachtree Rides will be back again from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4. The fair will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30th; at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1st and Sunday, July 2nd; at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3rd; and after the parade on Tuesday, July 4th. Carnival-goers can find $5 coupons at several local merchants. Vendors will be set up for the duration of the carnival.

On July 4th, the festivities kick off with a parade down Main Street in Jasper at 10 a.m. Entertainment at the stage at Lee Newton Park will begin at 11 a.m. that morning following the parade and last throughout the day, ending just before the fireworks display at 10 p.m.

The July 4th entertainment schedule is:

•11 a.m. Dr. Carl McCurdy and Town Band play the patriotic songs and Sousa marches that set the mood for the July 4 celebration.

•12:15-12:30 Cole “Lil E” Posey—A seasoned youth Elvis impersonator sings your favorite rock-n-roll tunes.

•12:30-1 Rebecca Hampton and The Cowboy Church Dancers will ride in on their horses with a tribute to the armed forces. They perform interpretive dance as well as get the audience up to do some line dancing.

•1:15-2:45 Sons of the South— Anthony Hill is back by popular demand and joining him is Stacy Partin, Joseph Chumley, and Cody Trowell- performing REAL country music, Southern Rock and a little Gospel.

•3-3:30 ATA North GA Martial Arts— North Georgia Martial Arts (NGMA) will be presenting high-flying kicks, cool board breaks, and an awesome weapons demonstration. Stacy Kisner will be on hand, providing more information on classes at North GA Martial Arts. "

•3:30-4:30 StormTree Music—Joseph Adams/keyboard & vocals, Presley Barnett/drums, Gabe Folks/guitar, Conner Williams/bass. This awesome youth band returns, performing uplifting rock, pop and country covers.

•4:45-6:15 Andy Thacker, Cody King, and Dallas Hyde describe their music as bluesy, with originals by D. Hyde and covers of The Beatles, Elvis, and Cream.

•7 p.m. C.C. Morgan - Featured Headline Band.

The Lions will also raffle of a Cricket Electronic Sports Vehicle that seats two passengers. Raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the gate or from any member of the Jasper Lions Club.