Crash takes life of Canton teen

Press Release Cherokee County Sheriff's Office - Cherokee County, Ga. June 20, 2017 . The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 1:52pm on Hightower Road east of Lower Creighton Rd. The vehicle, a Dodge Ram truck, was traveling westbound on Hightower Road when it left the roadway traveling down an embankment and struck a tree. The driver, a 17 year old male of Canton, was transported to the hospital and the passenger, a 16 year old juvenile of Canton, was declared deceased at the scene. The names will not be released pending notification of the families. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is conducting the investigation into the accident.