Get Adobe Flash player
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Most Read Stories

Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
FacebookTwitterRSS Feed
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

What are People Saying?

«
<
June 2017
>
»
S M T W T F S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

County releases list of over two dozen roads to be paved

Created on Wednesday, 14 June 2017 10:16 | Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2017 10:16 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

1297370043627 ORIGINAL

        Motorists will see improvements to over 30 Pickens County roads this year, thanks in part to the state’s Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant (LMIG). 

Every year the county and the city of Jasper apply for grant money from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s program, which will provide $120 million in resurfacing and other roads projects across the state in 2017. The local governing authorities are required to provide 30 percent matching funds. 

      See full list of roads in this week's print or online editions. 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson