June 2017
Collins Introduces Legislation to Encourage Rural Broadband Development

Created on Monday, 12 June 2017 16:54 | Published on Monday, 12 June 2017 16:54 | Written by Administrator

“In the twenty-first century, education, jobs and economic success are tied to digital infrastructure, and I’ve introduced the GO Act to increase broadband investment in rural America through smarter, simpler policies based on market competition.”

 WASHINGTON—Today Congressman Doug Collins (R-Ga.) introduced the Gigabit Opportunity (GO) Act to promote broadband development in rural and economically disadvantaged areas.

     “Countless communities in northeast Georgia and across the country have seen their growth stalled by a lack of meaningful broadband access. In the twenty-first century, education, jobs and economic success are tied to digital infrastructure, and I’ve introduced the GO Act to increase broadband investment in rural America through smarter, simpler

policies based on market competition,” said Collins.

     The GO Act would incentivize private investment in rural broadband by allowing companies to defer certain capital gains taxes when they convert those gains to long-term investments in broadband infrastructure within state-designated “Gigabit Opportunity Zones.” While many rural and low-income areas lack access or are limited to a single provider, this bill would also encourage market competition by enabling companies expanding infrastructure in Gigabit Opportunity Zones to expense the cost of any gigabit-capable equipment on the front end.

     This legislation would foster competition, streamlining and new investment in such underserved areas by encouraging states and local governments to remove the burdens of outdated public policies on the broadband industry. It dovetails with the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) plan to support government efforts to streamline broadband regulations.

 Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) introduced the Senate companion bill, which FCC Chairman Ajit Pai commended as “an important step toward closing the digital divide.”

AOL CD
+4 #1 AOL CD 2017-06-14 10:50
This is why we need to clean house with our uninformed political leaders. There is a fiber line ALREADY in place that could be in use by rural communities. http://ngn.coop/ If Amicalola EMC and other EMC providers would be WILLING to get into the internet provider business, this broadband could already be utilized for cheaper internet at faster speeds. Also cellular technologies are rapidly improving in terms of speed and coverage if local government sped up and allowed cellular providers to provide quality cell coverage. Windstream must have cut Rep. Collins internet, and the lack of utilizing "real" technologists in assisting local government only causes further embarrassment in lack of ensuring quality services to the community. Including biomedical, telecommunicati ons and home office workers.
WOW I CALL BULL
-2 #2 WOW I CALL BULL 2017-06-16 06:59
It's funny how he can introduce a bill for better internet all while voting against net neutrality. Which is it going to be. Internet to help people keep up, or internet that makes him a profit? At this point I have to say the only reason he introduced the bill is to make himself a profit.
