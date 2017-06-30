Wednesday Market opens June 14

Saturday market to feature Healthy Garden-Healthy Gardener

Floyd Reed behind his remarkable birdhouses at last Saturday’s market.

By Darla Huffman,

Farmers Market

The Pickens Master Gardeners will be at the market this Saturday, June 10, for more of the “Healthy Garden-Healthy Gardener” series. This month’s topics will be hydroponics, gardening to attract birds and a how-to demonstration of propagation techniques. Diane Nelson and other volunteers will be available to present these and to answer gardening questions from 7:30 to 12:00 noon.

Other Jasper Farmers Market news, the Wednesday market will open June 14th, same location, same hours. It starts this time of year because the growers usually have a lot of vegetables that need to be sold while they are fresh. Stop by and support these vendors so they can keep doing what they are doing. Producing locally grown food is important and those of us who don’t do it need to support those who do.

It was good to see Floyd Reed at the market again with his amazing birdhouses. He is well known in the area for his original and artistic work. In all of the years he has been selling at the farmers market his style has evolved and it still retains his original idea of using the natural beauty and structure of the wood as inspiration.

The Jasper Farmers Market is a project of the Pickens County Master Gardeners. The spring and summer season takes place every Saturday morning (April 17 through October) and Wednesday morning (June through August) from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the Park n Ride lot at Lee Newton Park on Hwy 53 in Jasper, with the exception of the July 4 and Marble Festival activities and. For more information call the County Extension Office at 706 253 8840.