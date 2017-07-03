Donations sought to feed students without food on weekends

620 snack bags served weekly during past school year

The Weekend Snack Program is a program that works to ensure that students in the Pickens County School System have sufficient food during their weekends away from school. This program is a coalition churches, non-profit organizations and individuals who are interested in meeting the food needs of our students. The program operates through CARES, a local non-profit for food, but it not funded by CARES and is self-supporting. This is the 5th year the food program has been in operation.

Food for the snack program is purchased through CARES, and other discount sources, and warehouse stores. Other food is purchased by individuals and/or donated by local churches and organizations. Over 50% of our students in Pickens County School System qualify for either free or reduced meals. Many of these students only get sufficient food when they eat in the school cafeteria. Research has shown that students who are hungry have difficulty concentrating thus making it harder for those students to do well in school.

Monetary contributions are needed as this program relies on money that is not committed but just given each month. Contributions may be sent to CARES and mark as Weekend Snack Program, P.O. Box 1342, Jasper, Ga. 30143. For more information on the weekend snack program, please contact Fran Bishop, Volunteer Coordinator at 770-735-1434 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

•620 snack bags served weekly during the 2016-2017 school year

•38 volunteers

•4-6 churches (one church has committed to donate monthly)

•Organizations: Amicalola Garden Club

•2-4 individual donators each month

Pickens County School District would like to personally thank the following volunteers for their hard work and dedication: Fran Bishop, Susan Armstrong, Bob Batten, Jane Batten, Anne Bridges, Shelley Cantrell, Jan Coleman Mitchell, Margo Coleman, Jack Curry, Janice Dorris, Phillip Dorris, Ina Dueker, Gene Emig, Roger Estell, Elaine Estell, Mary Fuller, Carol GoForth, Steve Greenwell, Isaac Grove, Carol Hagadom, Jean Hanely, Judy Haynes, Susan Johnson, Marcia McDaniel, Pat Miksch, George Miksch, Jim Miller, Diane Miller, Norma Pittman, Tom Spehar, Sue Spehar, Milt Wilson, Norma Wilson, and Brenda Wynn.