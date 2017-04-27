Dr. Carlton Wilson named superintendent finalist

Dr. Carlton Wilson

Dr. Carlton Wilson has been named the single finalist for superintendnet of Pickens County Schools in a 3-2 vote from the school board. Dr. Wilson was selected as the sole finalist from a pool of 49 applicants. Dr. Wilson joined the Pickens County School District in 1996 as a teacher at Pickens County Middle School, where he taught for four years. In 2000 he began his administrative career as Assistant Principal of Jasper Primary School. He became principal of Hill City Elementary School in 2002, where he remained for 11 years. Most recently he worked as principal of Japser Elementary. The board anticipates finalizing Dr. Wilson as superintendent after the mandated 14-day public comment period.