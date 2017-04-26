Four injured in Freehome crash

Cherokee County, Ga. April 26, 2017 . Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a tractor trailer that had left the roadway on Highway 369 near Yellow Creek Road in the Freehome Community at approximately 2:30pm Tuesday. As deputies approached the tractor trailer a three car accident occurred at the intersection. A vehicle, driven by Martha Spriggs, 58 years old of Canton, was traveling east on Hwy 369 and was stopped at the intersection waiting to make a left turn onto

Yellow Creek Road. Preliminary indications are that a truck, driven by Jeffrey Chambers, 46 years

old of Cumming, also traveling east on Highway 369 hit Spriggs’ vehicle from behind causing her to veer into traffic traveling the opposite direction. Spriggs’ vehicle was hit head on by a work truck, driven by Jerry Cash, 58 years old of Dallas, traveling west on Highway 369.

Spriggs had a 3 year old male child in her vehicle. Cash had an adult passenger in his vehicle. All 4 were transported to North Fulton Hospital. Cash, his passenger and the child in Spriggs’ vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. Spriggs suffered serious injuries from the accident and remains in North Fulton Hospital. Chambers was not injured.

Currently no charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit.