Miller moved to Cobb jail after filing numerous complaints

Created on Wednesday, 26 April 2017 10:04 | Published on Wednesday, 26 April 2017 10:04 | Written by Dan Pool

Mark-Miller---Pickens

       Mark Miller, a well-known local attorney accused of taking as much as $2 million from client accounts, was shipped to the Cobb County jail April 13th after filing numerous complaints against conditions at the Pickens jail.

     Miller had remained in the Pickens jail since June 2016. He was initially denied bond as Senior Judge Richard Winegarden said he didn’t feel comfortable releasing him. In December he was granted a bond, but one so high his defense counsel said at the time it was effectively still no bond. 

See full story in this week's print or online editions. 

      

