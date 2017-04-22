Dog saves woman from burning home

The Ryals say their dog Luger is responsible for saving Lisa’s life by alerting her to the blaze. The family lost everything in their Christian Way mobile home in Talking Rock last week. You can donate to the family at www.gofundme.com/ryal-family-fire-recovery or at an account set up in their name at Community Bank of Pickens County.

Luger, the 135-pound German Rottweiler, took being man’s best friend to a whole new level last week when he saved his owner from a fire that destroyed her and her husband’s home and all their belongings.

“I’m so blessed to be alive,” said Lisa Ryal, who was laughing and smiling despite the 2nd and 3rd degree burns covering her face, hands and feet. “It could have been so much worse. If Luger hadn’t made all that noise I wouldn’t have woken up. I was sleeping good that day.”

