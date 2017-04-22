Laying groundwork for Veterans Park

Damon Howell / Photo

The future Veterans Memorial Park in Pickens County made headway Monday evening with Cub Scout pack #84 and Master Gardener Larry Brogdon sprucing up the area in Lee Newton Park. The Scouts used the opportunity to help the veterans and to log community service time. Representatives from local veterans groups North Ga. Mtn. Marine Corps League Detachment 1280, American Legion Post 149, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 47 were present to see the project move along. Plans are to have a stone memorial for each branch of the military with the names of those who gave their lives in combat, surrounded by sitting benches and a brick walkway. Jim Elrod of American Legion Post 149 said, “We did this to let everyone know we are going to do this project.” If you would like to donate to this project, call 706-253-0501 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

