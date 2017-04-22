Ball Ground man charged in home invasion

Justin Pruitt

Justin Pruitt, 29, Ball Ground, was arrested at a hotel in Canton before sunrise on April 10 after warrants were put out for his arrest for a home invasion earlier this month.

According to a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office incident report, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:24 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 to Old Mill Road off Highway 20 in reference to an armed robbery attempt. The caller, Mitchell Lingerfelt, told officers Pruitt entered his home with another man and robbed the home with a shotgun.

The report states Lingerfelt was awaken in his bedroom by Pruitt and the unidentified man, who he said were both wearing masks and camouflage shirts and pants. Lingerfelt said Pruitt was carrying a shotgun and that one of the men was holding a roll of duct tape.

Lingerfelt said a gun was discharged during a struggle with the two suspects, and that Pruitt and the other man fled out the back door of the residence then left in an unknown vehicle. Lingerfelt told officers he gave chase with a semi-automatic pistol he had under his mattress and returned fire. Upon exiting the residence, Lingerfelt saw the vehicle speeding down the gravel driveway with no headlights or taillights and he began shooting.

Lingerfelt’s three-year-old daughter was home asleep at the time of the incident.

Lingerfelt told officers he believed shrapnel or casing hit his left hand when the firearm was discharged, but he refused to be seen for the wound, which was not bleeding when officers arrived. No other injuries were reported.

Pruitt was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault; 1st Degree Home Invasion; and Violation of Probation and warrants were put out for his arrest. He was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites in Canton, Ga.